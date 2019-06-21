Thousands gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Thousands of people gathered at Royal Roads University, on the traditional lands of the Lekwungen (Songhees) and Xwsepsum (Esquimalt) ancestors and families.

They were there for National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations which included a canoe landing protocol and canoe challenge; drumming, singing and dancing; children’s field games, Indigenous foods, craft workshops and artists and vendors.

The canoe landing protocol and welcoming ceremony, which took place at 10:30 a.m. on the shore of Esquimalt Lagoon was led by Lekwungen Elder Butch Dick and Elder Elmer George. Seventeen canoes participated in the protocol with individuals in the canoes stating where they are from and asking for permission to come ashore.

READ ALSO: Indigenous peoples celebrated at Royal Roads

Premier John Horgan, who was on one of the canoes, has participated in the protocol before and said it will never get old. He said 14 years ago, it was difficult to find an event like this to participate in.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day has absolutely taken hold,” Horgan said. “It’s a great day in June to remind ourselves of how fortunate we are to live here on the unceded territory of Indigenous people.”

Elder Butch Dick of the Lekwungen (Songhees) Nation said an event like this was a vision of his and Asma-na-hi Antoine. Both work with Royal Roads and were looking out onto the Lagoon thinking it would be nice to have canoes there.

“The first year we had a few canoes, and then we had a few more and now today we had about 17 canoes and lots and lots of people which is pretty exciting,” Dick said.

Several school groups and community members joined in on the celebrations and observed the canoe landing protocol, learning about traditions that have been around for many years. Dick said he it was “overwhelming” to see how many people were there.

READ ALSO: Exploring First Nation Languages in B.C.

He said being able to see the protocols helps pass down the tradition to young people who can continue to practice them.

“In our culture we don’t have books…to tell you what the teachings are,” Dick said. “It’s very important to listen and to be able to pass that along to younger people.”

Philip Steenkamp, president of Royal Roads University, said it is an honour to be able to co-host National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“These are really important lands for the Indigenous people of this area, they’ve been here for thousands of years,” Steenkamp said. “People think about this place as a colonial castle but in fact Indigenous people pre-dated any kind of colonial settlement for thousands of years so it’s honouring that connection.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Thousands gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Thousands gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Premier John Horgan participates in the canoe landing protocol at National Indigenous Peoples Day on the shores of the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Previous story
Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP
Next story
Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

Just Posted

Esquimalt High rugby stars to compete at Paris World Games

Two among just three Vancouver Island athletes selected to Celtic Barbarians squad

Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

One woman died as a result of the Friday morning fire on Richmond Road

Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP

Police believe Richard Tom is in the Greater Victoria area

Drop in earnings for BC Ferries, over $240M invested in capital expenditure

Company posted consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million

PHOTOS: ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ tribal school celebrates Indigenous Day with Yellow Wolf Powwow

Traditional drumming, singing and dancing brings school together in celebration

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Man arrested for armed robbery and jewelry theft in Nanaimo

Suspect charged for robbery of Best Buy Liquor Store, theft of rings at Woodgrove Centre

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Most Read