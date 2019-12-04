Water main construction to foul up traffic at Lansdowne-Foul Bay intersection

Traffic will be affected from Dec. 5 to 6 at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main construction. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Construction will foul up traffic at the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Lansdowne Road starting Thursday, Dec. 5.

Delays are expected at the intersection of Foul Bay and Lansdowne roads from Dec. 5 to 6, due to water main construction. The District of Saanich warns traffic will be affected, and delays are to be expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lane closures will be in effect and traffic control personnel will be directing traffic through the intersection.

