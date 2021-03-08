Postmark Group, an Edmonton-based development firm, bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Road last year, and is reaching out to the community and local groups for feedback before they begin planning the designs for the development. Conceptual interior renderings from a project Postmark is working on in Cumberland, BC, demonstrates their use of mass timber. (Photo contributed/Postmark Group)

Waterfront village development eyed for Sooke

A large seaside development is being mapped out for Sooke.

Postmark Group, an Edmonton-based development firm, bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year, and is now reaching out to the community and local groups for feedback before they begin designing the development.

Becki Allen, chief operating officer with Postmark, said Sooke hit their radar because of the declining age demographic and increased development that has been happening in the region. The company is hoping to create a waterfront village centre, which would include a mixture of office, commercial and residential spaces. A marina and boardwalk are also said to be envisioned for the project.

“We have started talking with the district in terms of their vision,” said Allen. “We want to see what people are looking for before we design the site.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said she is happy to see the developers reaching out for community input, and is looking forward to when plans are presented to council.

“What they are showcasing now is consistent with our town centre planning document, which focuses on ground-floor retail and live above,” said Tait. “We need more local employment opportunities, as well as more retail and office spaces to service our growing community.”

Tait added she would like to see an attractive design presented that would “reflect our West Coast charm.”

Allen says the way Postmark Group designs mindfully and focuses on end-user experience for their developments is what sets them apart. All of their buildings are constructed with mass timber, and Allen said the company wants to ensure they create something that fits well with the community.

“We want to make something the entire community can be proud of,” said Allen. “Given the unique way we build, it could be a landmark design that will put it on the map, and make the project both a destination as well as a livable space for Sooke to enjoy.”

The development will likely roll out in two phases, and though it is early in the planning stages, Postmark would like to see shovels in the ground by this winter or next spring.

Postmark Group, an Edmonton-based development firm, bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year, and is reaching out to the community and local groups for feedback before they begin planning the designs for the development.
Most Read