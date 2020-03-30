VicPD asks for people to respect social distancing orders after responding to more parties and gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘We need to do better:’ VicPD responds to more parties, gatherings

Chief pleads with public to ‘think of the greater good’

Some Victoria residents just aren’t getting the message when it comes to calls for social and physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak tweeted Sunday evening that the police force responded to “multiple parties and group gatherings” Saturday night.

There are no excuses, Manak wrote. “First line of defence against COVID is social distancing & social isolation. Think of the greater good. Think of others.”

RELATED: Partying Victoria-area youth told police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

The parties and gatherings follow an incident the week prior, in which officers responded to a noise complaint in Esquimalt and discovered a house party. Some of those party-goers were reportedly “undeterred” by the officers’ warnings that such gatherings were dangerous amid the COVID-19 crisis.

VicPD didn’t release any further information about that party but stressed the vital importance of social and physical distancing, as ordered by B.C. health officer Bonnie Henry.

In a series of unprecedented steps taken to support B.C.’s COVID-19 response, the province is enabling municipal bylaw officers to support enforcement of orders for business closures and gatherings in line with offences under the Public Health Act. At this time it is unclear when or if that enforcement will be used in Victoria.

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 can be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces and through respiratory droplet transmission, which occurs when a person is in close contact with someone who has respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing.

As of March 30, there are 884 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C. including 60 in the Island Health region.

Most Read