Wedding dress stolen from Saanich bridal boutique in broad daylight

A brazen late-afternoon theft from a bridal boutique occurred on Saanich Road, Thursday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a woman thought to be in her twenties entered Shades of White bridal store, grabbed an expensive wedding dress and ran out with it.

Saanich Police are investigating and seeking CCTV footage from the area. The store is located at 3497 Saanich Road.

The suspect is described as being about five-foot-eight and skinny with red hair. She was wearing a blue and white flower dress and had pink sunglasses on.

Shades of White has been a popular bridal store for 30 years and carries gowns from $500 – $5,000. They have won a number of awards and has one of the biggest collection of matrimonial and evening wear on Vancouver Island.

If you witnessed the crime or have CCTV footage of the suspect, you are asked to please contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

