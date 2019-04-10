Wednesday’s forecast is calling for showers ending early this afternoon and a high of 11 C. (Bill Ringer/Unsplash)

Wednesday sees showers with a high of 11 C

Plus a look ahead to the weekend forecast

In Wednesday’s forecast, a few showers ending early this afternoon with cloudy periods and 40 per cent chance of showers later on and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and periods of rain beginning before morning and a low of 7 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain with a high of 10 C and cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C. Cloudy periods can be expected overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Saturday will see rain with a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain and a high of 11 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 6 C.


