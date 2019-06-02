Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit record-highs this spring. (Black Press Media file)

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Prices at the pump dipped under $1.60 a litre for the first time in over a month in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

As of Sunday, GasBuddy reported an average price of $157.3 a litre, down 4.3 cents from last week’s average of $161.6.

Metro Vancouver has been rocked by record-high gas prices this year, with some gas stations reaching over $1.70 a litre, leaving the region with the dubious honour of having the highest prices in North America.

Amid the surge in gas prices, Premier John Horgan called on the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate the issue, including why wholesale, pre-tax prices are 24 cents higher in Vancouver than in Edmonton.

Historically, Horgan said in a May 7 letter to the commission, wholesale prices have been 2.5 to four cents more expensive in Vancouver.

The probe will include “compelling oil companies as witnesses to explain their prices to the commission,” the province said in a May news release.

READ MORE: Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

READ MORE: 50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices, says poll

READ MORE: Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

