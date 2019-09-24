Williams Lake loggers Jorden Ilnicki (left) and his father, Tracy Ilnicki, will be a part of a growing protest convoy to Vancouver to raise awareness about the job losses in B.C.’s forestry sector on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

A truck convoy down to Vancouver to protest forestry job losses is quickly gaining momentum in the Interior and northern B.C.

On Wednesday, truckers will leave Prince George at 2 a.m., stop in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Merritt and Hope to pick up more truckers, then meet in Vancouver for a provincial demonstration at the Union of BC Municipalities annual convention.

“It’s pretty disheartening that no one else is stepping up to help us. We’ve got nothing,” said Tracy Ilnicki, a longtime logging company owner in Williams Lake whose 25-year-old son, Jorden, is helping to organize the event.

Forestry workers in B.C. are struggling after several recent mill curtailments and closures, mostly driven by high log prices and dwindling timber supply.

Ilnicki said Williams Lake contractors have only worked a month since February.

He was forced to lay off his crew, who then had to go through a waiting period to collect employment insurance. Some are hopeful to return to work, but others, he said, have moved away because they are tired of the situation.

“We’re all getting hit hard by it — it’s got to end soon or it’s going to end this town. It’s affecting the whole community.”

ALSO READ: Province not doing enough for forestry sector, say Liberals

KEEP READING: B.C.’s struggling forestry industry needs federal support, minister says

Anywhere from 20 to 50 truckers in Williams Lake are expected to join the convoy, he said.

Said his son, Jorden: “Logging trucks, pickups, anyone and everyone are welcome and needed. Please spread the word, our communities need this.”

READ MORE: Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

– with a file from The Canadian Press

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary
Next story
B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Just Posted

New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary

A ‘well-known’ hotel chain will operate the 137-room development on Broad Street

Island Health issues warning after death cap mushrooms found in Greater Victoria

A toddler died in Victoria in 2016 after eating the poisons mushrooms

Man charged in Saanich hit and run scheduled to appear in court in October

Drake Reynes faces four charges related to a crash that left a 20-year-old UVic student in a coma

Island Health sees 75 per cent increase in measles vaccinations since ‘catch up’ program began

Changes seen since province made it mandatory for parents to provide immunization records to schools

Donation box theft disheartening for BC SPCA Thrift Store owners

Robber shattered glass door to steal $50 worth of donations

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Most Read