West Shore costume expert showcases pandemic-safe Halloween looks

A small number of the masks available at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)A small number of the masks available at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Maureen Cue, owner of Disguise the Limit costume shop, models – maybe the most obvious – pandemic costume. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Maureen Cue, owner of Disguise the Limit costume shop, models – maybe the most obvious – pandemic costume. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Maureen Cue shows off her favorite cowboy hat in this pandemic safe costume. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Maureen Cue shows off her favorite cowboy hat in this pandemic safe costume. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Scooby-Doo makes an appearance at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Scooby-Doo makes an appearance at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
While not a masked costume, the skunk is a great way to stay socially distant this Halloween. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)While not a masked costume, the skunk is a great way to stay socially distant this Halloween. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

While the world looks different this Halloween, costumes don’t have to suffer.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged people wanting to take part to include a mask in their costume. Black Press Media asked unofficial Halloween expert, Maureen Cue, owner of Disguise the Limit costume shop, to share the best masked costumes.

For the Health Care Hero, grab a pair of scrubs and a mask (probably already on hand) and voila – a healthcare worker. Add a cape and you’ve got a perfect pandemic costume that will keep you safe for Halloween.

Cue suggests the Plague Doctor as another take on a pandemic-related costume.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

A small number of the masks available at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
