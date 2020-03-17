West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre in Colwood will close their doors effective by end of day Tuesday, in response to COVID-19 fears. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore Parks and Rec closes its doors Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns

Spring break camps will end effective as of March 17

West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood will close all facilities by the end of Tuesday.

All registered drop-in activities, bookings, programs, and food and drink services will be shut down in response to BC’s latest announcement calling COVID-19 a public health emergency for the province. Additionally, spring break camps will be ending immediately.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 12 total cases on Vancouver Island.

“We recognize many families and individuals rely on the recreation programs West Shore Parks & Recreation Society offers,” says a press release. “These are exceptional circumstances and we ask for your patience while we continue to determine next steps as more information is made available.”

Notably, the Juan de Fuca lower park and trails and nine-hole golf course will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. Credits will be automatically given to customers’ accounts who had registered for activities. All dated passes will be extended by however long the closure lasts.

READ MORE: Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

ALSO READ: Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColwoodCoronavirusWest Shore Parks and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19
Next story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

Just Posted

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

Public requires referral from doctor or 811 nurse

Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

Decision to stop sailings is ‘proactive’ and ‘preventative’ measure

Public life grinding to a halt on the Saanich Peninsula

Several key public and private facilities have closed down or scaled down services

Boat owner missing outboard motor in Oak Bay

Police respond to marine problems, winds force boat ashore

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one taken into custody after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

Most Read