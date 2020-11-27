West Shore RCMP arrests four following armed robbery

West Shore RCMP arrested four suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in View Royal Nov. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four people have been arrested and charged after an early morning armed robbery in View Royal.

West Shore RCMP received a complaint at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 26) from a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint while outside near Highlands Road and Watkiss Way. The man said the four suspects physically assaulted him with a weapon and brandished a long gun while robbing him of his personal belongings. They then tried to set his remaining belongings on fire before leaving.

Although the suspects wore disguises, the man said he recognized them because he knew them.

The man was transported to hospital with injuries sustained from the assault, but is expected to recover.

West Shore RCMP tracked the suspects to an apartment building near the 600-block of Admirals Road in Esquimalt, where Victoria police helped them secure the building and arrest the four suspects.

Police have since executed a search warrant for the apartment and recovered the firearm described by the victim along with other evidence of the crime.

All four suspects have been charged with robbery with a firearm, committing an indictable offence while disguised, assault with a weapon and arson. They have been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Walker, 33-year-old Robert Rose, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

