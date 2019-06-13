(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest man after he runs from police, hides under tarp

Man allegedly shoplifted from Winners

West Shore RCMP arrested a man after he attempted to hide from police under a tarp.

On June 12, West Shore RCMP received a complaint from The West Shore Town Centre Mall Security advising that a man just left Winners after shoplifting.

The suspect was described as having no shirt or shoes and wearing a pair of pink shorts he allegedly stole from the store.

A police officer located the suspect right away and told him he was under arrest. The suspect ran away before the officer was able to get him into handcuffs, police said.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the suspect ran through a blackberry bush and onto a property on Brittney Drive. He then wrapped himself up in a blue plastic tarp to evade police.

“The shape of a human body in a tarp wasn’t hard for our officer to spot,” Saggar said. “Clearly the suspect hadn’t thought out his hiding spot given the plastic tarp and the 30 degree weather we had yesterday.”

The suspect was taken into custody for theft under $5,000. The shorts he was wearing still had the Winners store tag on them, say police.

The suspect was taken to hospital to tend to the wounds caused by the blackberry bush. He was released from custody and will have to appear in court at a later date.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

