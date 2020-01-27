West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

Suspect entered one home, broke two front door glass panels

West Shore RCMP arrested a man who attempted to break into several Colwood homes while naked on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a man near the 3300-block of Mary Anne Crescent who was running down the street naked and showing highly agitated and aggressive behaviour around 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Police believe that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The suspect broke the front door glass panels in two homes and managed to enter one of the homes, walking around for a short period of time before leaving the home.

“Officers learned the suspect had gone up to at least four homes in the area and woken up the residents by knocking loudly,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “The suspect became violent with police when informed they were under arrest.”

The man was injured by the broken glass and taken to the hospital for care. The investigation is ongoing.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
