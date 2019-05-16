West Shore RCMP arrested a man and seized drugs, weapons and cash in Langford last week. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine among drugs seized

West Shore RCMP arrested a man for drug trafficking and seized drugs, cash and a weapons from a Langford residence last week.

On May 10, West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed several search warrants on a residential property located on Moyes Road near Treanor Avenue in Langford.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects after month-long drug investigation

The Crime Reduction Unit has been working on targeting drug dealers in the West Shore. In this investigation, police said they executed two search warrants and arrested one man in his 30’s for drug trafficking, breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000.

The search warrant led to the seizure of over $1,2000 cash, over 43 grams of crack cocaine, 175 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of fentanyl, drug packaging materials and a number of fake prescription drugs that are suspected to be opioids.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs and replica firearm

Police said the Crime Reduction Unit also seized a Taser and bear spray.

“The individual arrested is well known to police as a chronic offender and has been arrested previously for drug trafficking related offences,” said an officer with the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. “Getting drugs and weapons off the streets is a priority for the unit.”

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking is asked to call and report it to West Shore RCMP at 2250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

West Shore RCMP arrested a man and seized drugs, weapons and cash in Langford last week. (West Shore RCMP photo)

Previous story
Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

Just Posted

Victoria’s regional district asks public to help spy sunken ships

More than 30 boats recovered since start of federal program

School board to consider reopening Bank, Sundance schools

Boundary review challenges continue for SD61

West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine among drugs seized

Victoria Pride Society questions police presence in upcoming Victoria Pride Parade

A questionnaire and several consultations are set up over the next two months

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commers honours its outstanding businesses tonight

Philanthropist and furniture store magnate Gordy Dodd received the 2019 Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Most Read