West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

West Shore RCMP arrested a man and seized drugs, weapons and cash in Langford last week. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP arrested a man for drug trafficking and seized drugs, cash and a weapons from a Langford residence last week.

On May 10, West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed several search warrants on a residential property located on Moyes Road near Treanor Avenue in Langford.

The Crime Reduction Unit has been working on targeting drug dealers in the West Shore. In this investigation, police said they executed two search warrants and arrested one man in his 30’s for drug trafficking, breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000.

The search warrant led to the seizure of over $1,2000 cash, over 43 grams of crack cocaine, 175 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of fentanyl, drug packaging materials and a number of fake prescription drugs that are suspected to be opioids.

Police said the Crime Reduction Unit also seized a Taser and bear spray.

“The individual arrested is well known to police as a chronic offender and has been arrested previously for drug trafficking related offences,” said an officer with the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. “Getting drugs and weapons off the streets is a priority for the unit.”

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking is asked to call and report it to West Shore RCMP at 2250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

