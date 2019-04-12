West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects after month-long drug investigation

West Shore RCMP arrested two suspects after a month-long anti-drug trafficking investigation and seized drugs, a vehicle and $3,000 cash. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP arrested two suspects after a month-long anti-drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the Crime Reduction Unit conducted the investigation and arrested the suspects for trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking controlled substances.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs and replica firearm

Over the course of the anti-drug trafficking project, the investigators used various techniques resulting in the authorization of search warrants and the arrests of the suspects.

Investigators seized evidence of the offenses, including drugs and $3,000 in cash. A vehicle associated to the criminal activity was also seized.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

“The Crime Reduction Unit continues to target drug dealers and known chronic offenders in the West Shore,” said Const. Matt Rowat of the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. “Our goal is to eliminate drug trafficking from the West Shore through every means of enforcement we have.”

Police are asking anyone with information about criminal activity to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter