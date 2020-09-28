West Shore RCMP arrives just in time thanks to tip

Officers remind of resources after mental health call Monday morning

(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP reminds residents of resources after coming away with a relatively happy outcome to a mental health call late Monday morning.

On Sept. 28 shortly after 10 a.m., the detachment received a call from a concerned citizen who saw a woman walking near the 300-block of Island Highway. She was crying and appeared to be in distress.

Officers spotted the woman as she just made her way to the railway overpass on the Island Highway. Officers approached the woman just as she climbed over the top of the railing and began sliding down.

READ ALSO: Mental health in Greater Victoria

“It was clear that the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. Traffic underneath the overpass was temporality stopped by police as two additional officers rushed over and grabbed a hold of the woman bringing her back over top of the railing to safety. There is no doubt that they helped save her from serious injury or worse. She was taken to the hospital and our hope is that she receives the care she needs. We want to thank the concerned citizen for calling police as well as our officers for their quick actions,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer, in a statement.

Resources in the region include the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888 and visit them online at vicrisis.ca/crisis-lines.

READ ALSO: Your guide to mental health resources in Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

mental healthWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sunny day crash hampers traffic on Blanshard in Saanich
Next story
Cybersecurity poll finds 84% rethink engaging with businesses hit by data breach

Just Posted

Sunny day crash hampers traffic on Blanshard in Saanich

Lanes closed Monday afternoon as one person taken to hospital

West Shore RCMP arrives just in time thanks to tip

Officers remind of resources after mental health call Monday morning

Thief steals ice cream bars from Oak Bay Dairy Queen

Oak Bay resident out nearly $10,000 as CRA scam strikes again

Victoria police seek suspects in series of bear spray attacks

Police responded to several calls Saturday evening

Man arrested after speeding to Victoria court date for driving offence

West Shore RCMP remind drivers to be mindful of construction zones

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Duration of Tour de Rock stop in Chemainus much shorter than usual

Four alumni riders don’t get to come for breakfast in COVID year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Police seek help in naming Cowichan farm stand theft suspect

Video captured man prying cash box out stand on Norcross Road

Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident along the highway near Nanaimo Airport

Police investigating scene where 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo died

Most Read