(Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP ask public to help locate man who approached 12-year-old girl in Langford

The incident occured on Thursday as the girl was walking home from school

West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate a man driving a black vehicle who approached a 12-year-old girl near the area of Bellamy Road and Goldie Avenue in Langford on Thursday.

RCMP responded to a report from a 12-year-old girl just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 who said she was approached by a suspicious male driving a black four-door vehicle — possibly and SUV or van — while she walked home from school.

Police say that the man stopped his vehicle beside her and yelled out of the driver’s window, telling her to get into the vehicle. The girl fled to a safe place and called for help immediately.

The man is described as caucasian, bald with some hair on the side and no facial hair, 40 to 50 years old and wearing a grey sweater.

Cpl. Chris Dovell with West Shore RCMP says “investigators are requesting the driver of the black vehicle and anyone that may (have) witnesed the interactions between the driver and the girl to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information can contact the West Shore RCMP detachment at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

On Friday, a letter from SD62 was sent home to parents and guardians asking them to discuss safety with their children.

“The safety of our children is paramount to all members of our community,” Scott Stinson, superintendent of SD62 said in the letter.

The letter included a list of safety reminders to discuss with the students:

  • Walk with others, use the buddy system
  • Do not get into a car with someone who stops on the side of the road to ask for directions or otherwise
  • Stay an arm’s length away from strangers
  • If someone is following the child on foot, the child should go somewhere where other people are present, don’t try and hide
  • Don’t help a stranger look for a lost item, run to a safe place
  • Never go anywhere with someone you don’t know (either in a car or on foot)
  • Don’t take anything from strangers
  • If an incident happens tell a parent or another trusted adult right away

– With files from Lindsey Horsting

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

