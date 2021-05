Police say the hospital’s operations aren’t suspended at this time

West Shore RCMP is dealing with a "suspicious package" at Victoria General Hospital. (Black Press Media File)

West Shore RCMP is dealing with a “suspicious package” at Victoria General Hospital.

The detachment said in a statement that the hospital’s operations aren’t currently suspended but one entrance has been cordoned off by police.

Police are asking people to avoid the south side of the hospital and to use the north entrance (next to the emergency department).

