People asked to stay clear of incident near Jacklin Road and Kelly Road

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a bank robbery near Jacklin Road and Kelly Road in Langford.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

RCMP ask people to stay away from the area, but expect it to be cleared soon.

— More to come …



crime