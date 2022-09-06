West Shore RCMP investigating white panel van incident in Metchosin

Police looking for more information after three women approached on the side of the road

West Shore RCMP is investigating a suspicious incident involving a man driving a white van in Metchosin.

On Sept. 3 at around 5:30 p.m. three women were walking along Matheson Lake Park Road toward Pedder Bay Road when a white commercial van pulled over. The male driver said to the women, “We were just going to take you around the corner.”

The women responded by saying “no” and the man drove away.

“Though no criminal activity took place in this incident and the women are unharmed, they were alarmed by the driver’s behaviour. We don’t know what the intentions of the driver were and would like to speak to him or any witnesses who may have information on this incident,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement.

The driver is described as being Caucasian, in his late 30s to early 40s, with balding blonde hair and light-coloured eyes. He was driving a white commercial van with sliding doors with tinted windows. The make and model are unknown.

If you have information regarding this investigation please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

