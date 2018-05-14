West Shore RCMP kept busy with calls for hot dogs left in vehicles

The West Shore RCMP was kept busy over the weekend with calls involving dogs left in vehicles.

On Saturday the local detachment had 53 calls for service, including three separate calls involving dogs in distress made within a couple of hours.

“As the temperature rises and more people are out enjoying the hot weather, the number of animals in distress calls increase for the police. We are asking pet owners to please ensure they do not leave pets inside hot vehicles. If you see an animal in potential distress, attempt to provide them with water and shade and try to locate the owner. If the situation is more urgent, immediately call the SPCA call centre (1-855-622-7722), animal control or local police,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

Anyone that does leave their pet in a hot vehicle could face charges and fines under Capital Regional District and municipal bylaws. In cases involving serious neglect or the death of an animal, there is also the potential for criminal charges.

The B.C. SPCA provincial call centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached by calling 1-855-622-7722.

