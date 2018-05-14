(Gazette file photo)

West Shore RCMP kept busy with calls for hot dogs left in vehicles

Police urge residents not to leave pets in vehicles after weekend spike

The West Shore RCMP was kept busy over the weekend with calls involving dogs left in vehicles.

On Saturday the local detachment had 53 calls for service, including three separate calls involving dogs in distress made within a couple of hours.

RELATED: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

“As the temperature rises and more people are out enjoying the hot weather, the number of animals in distress calls increase for the police. We are asking pet owners to please ensure they do not leave pets inside hot vehicles. If you see an animal in potential distress, attempt to provide them with water and shade and try to locate the owner. If the situation is more urgent, immediately call the SPCA call centre (1-855-622-7722), animal control or local police,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

RELATED: West Shore RCMP kept busy over the weekend

Anyone that does leave their pet in a hot vehicle could face charges and fines under Capital Regional District and municipal bylaws. In cases involving serious neglect or the death of an animal, there is also the potential for criminal charges.

The B.C. SPCA provincial call centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached by calling 1-855-622-7722.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Nanaimo’s chief financial officer no longer with city
Next story
Virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

Just Posted

Province gives green light to therapeutic recovery community in View Royal

Government providing $4.7 million in funding to Our Place Society

West Shore RCMP kept busy with calls for hot dogs left in vehicles

Police urge residents not to leave pets in vehicles after weekend spike

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Both MPs face criminal contempt charges after allegedly violating a court order

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Fundraiser for worker injured in BC Ferries training

GoFundMe camapign almost at its goal; ferry back in service this weekend

Driver slams through brick wall, into Victoria coffee shop in overnight crash

Single vehicle accident overnight has left building requiring temporary beams to stabilize structure

No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer no longer with city

Victor Mema had been on leave since March and was the subject of allegations regarding improper use of personal expense funds

Higher quality paint means better visibility for B.C. roads

Vancouver Island to see fresh coats with formula that includes glass beads

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

Vancouver Island communities among Expedia’s top 15 tourist destinations

Writer cites Chemainus and Ladysmith attractions, amenities that made a big impression on reviewers

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Most Read