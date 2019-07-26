West Shore RCMP are warning of recent thefts from vehicles. Police recently followed a string of fraudulent purchases after two wallets were stolen from two vehicles. (Pixabay photo)

West Shore RCMP lay fraud charges after credit cards stolen from vehicles

One female charged with fraud and possession and use of a stolen credit card

One woman faces charges after West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit investigated a string of fraudulent activity on the West Shore.

Police said the activity originated from two wallets stolen from two separate vehicles in May. Credit cards were stolen from the wallets and a string of purchases were made with them.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police see 45 per cent increase in thefts from cars since last year

The unit followed the purchases and obtained surveillance footage from six separate businesses. Police said the unit discovered one woman was using the stolen cards.

On June 27, Tanya Lemmon was charged with two counts of possession and use of a stolen credit card, one count of fraud and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police said a recent issue on the West Shore has been theft from vehicles and in some cases, theft of wallets and personal information has led to fraudulent activity.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay vehicle thefts triple in 2018

“You can protect yourself from being a victim of fraud and theft from motor vehicle by keeping your valuables with you and locking your car doors,” said Const. Nancy Saggar with West Shore RCMP. “A nightly routine of making sure your car and home doors are locked before you go to bed can prevent you from being a target.”

