Missing 36-year-old Langford woman Tamara Marsh. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for missing Langford woman

36-year-old Tamara Marsh was last seen on Sept. 29

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old Langford woman.

Tamara Marsh was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. She is believed to still be in Greater Victoria, driving a 1996 white Mazda MX-3 (hatchback) with the British Columbia license plate 665 RLG.

Marsh is described as five-foot-two, weighing approximately 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

