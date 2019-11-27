West Shore RCMP looking for owner of safe

Safe turned in to police by member of public

A member of the public turned in a safe to West Shore RCMP. (West Shore RCMP photo)

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of a safe after it was turned in.

A member of the public found a small rolling suitcase with a Honeywell brand metal safe inside near the 700-block of Goldstream Ave. in Langford. They turned it in to the police on Nov. 26.

Police said the safe contained valuables.

“If you are missing a small Honeywell safe and can describe its contents to us we can help you get your property back,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

Police are asking the owner of the safe to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

