West Shore RCMP police dog finds break and enter suspect in Langford

The West Shore RCMP police dog helped locate a break and enter suspect in Langford over the weekend.

On Nov. 16 just before 9 p.m. West Shore RCMP received a complaint of a possible break and enter taking place at a home on Strathmore Road in Langford. A resident told police they saw a man trespassing on their neighbour’s property and heading into the backyard.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out suspect in View Royal

West Shore RCMP officers along with K-9 police dog Erik responded to the complaint. Erik located the suspect hiding in a shed on the property.

The suspect was a 45-year-old homeless man who was taken into custody without incident. He was later released and officers took him to a homeless shelter.

“Our K-9 unit is an invaluable asset to policing here on the West Shore,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer with West Shore RCMP. “Erik located the suspect within minutes of being deployed. The suspect did not gain entry into the home and the property was not damaged.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter