Erik, a police services dog with West Shore RCMP, sniffed out a bag of cannabis under a rock in a field near Lakewood Elementary School in Langford. He left a sticker and RCMP business card behind. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

Dog and handler leave sticker, business card behind

A secret hiding spot is secret no more as a West Shore RCMP police service dog sniffed out a stash of cannabis on his morning patrol.

Erik, a six-year-old German Shepherd police dog, and his handler went for their usual morning patrol on Wednesday when Erik’s nose started to tingle.

He took his handler over to a field near Lakewood Elementary School in Langford where he found a bag of cannabis hiding behind a rock at the base of a tree.

In place of the stash, Erik and his handler left an RCMP business card and a sticker of Erik on the rock.

“Erik and the West Shore RCMP would like to remind everyone that while cannabis is legal, leaving it in a place where children and animals have access to it poses a risk to their safety,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Please don’t leave it out for your child or pet to find and possibly eat.”

