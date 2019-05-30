West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

A secret hiding spot is secret no more as a West Shore RCMP police service dog sniffed out a stash of cannabis on his morning patrol.
Erik, a six-year-old German Shepherd police dog, and his handler went for their usual morning patrol on Wednesday when Erik’s nose started to tingle.
He took his handler over to a field near Lakewood Elementary School in Langford where he found a bag of cannabis hiding behind a rock at the base of a tree.
In place of the stash, Erik and his handler left an RCMP business card and a sticker of Erik on the rock.
“Erik and the West Shore RCMP would like to remind everyone that while cannabis is legal, leaving it in a place where children and animals have access to it poses a risk to their safety,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Please don’t leave it out for your child or pet to find and possibly eat.”
shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com