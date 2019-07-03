West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out suspect in View Royal

One arrested after break and enter on construction site

West Shore RCMP police dog Erik and his handler Cpl. Sansome found a suspect after a break and enter in View Royal. (West Shore RCMP photo)

A West Shore RCMP police dog sniffed out a suspect after a break and enter in View Royal on Friday.

With one minute left until midnight on June 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from an alarm company that was monitoring a live feed at a construction site.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

The company told police they saw a male enter the site and break into a building at 280 Island Hwy in View Royal.

The West Shore RCMP K-9 team — which consists of Erik the police dog and Cpl. Sansome, his handler — was the first on scene and police dog Erik was deployed onto the construction site.

Erik immediately began pulling Sansome to the side of the building where they found a suspect and arrested him.

“With all of the new construction happening in the West Shore we have received several complaints of break and enter and theft from construction sites,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Having the police dog service on hand to help track suspects is crucial in these types of investigations.”

Saggar said the construction company benefited from hiring an alarm company to monitor the surveillance system and call the police.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter