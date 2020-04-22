West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

Two stolen bikes recovered in the past week

The West Shore RCMP’s bike patrol unit arrested a man after stopping him for riding without a helmet on April 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A stolen bike has been reunited with its owner after a run-of-the-mill bike patrol stop quickly turned into an arrest in Langford.

On April 19, the West Shore RCMP bike patrol unit stopped a man near the 800-block of Langford Parkway to speak to him about riding without a helmet.

They soon recognized the 38-year-old suspect and discovered the bike he was riding was reported stolen from Victoria back in February. The man was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The bike was recovered and will be returned to its owner.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searches for suspect who robbed Langford bank with a gun

Additionally, another stolen bike worth more than $2,000 was reunited with its owner on Wednesday morning after a citizen turned it over to police.

Const. Nancy Saggar says the detachment receives daily reports of bike thefts. She noted the best way to help keep bikes safe is by always locking them up and storing them indoors.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordWestshore RCMP