West Shore RCMP recovers hundreds of stolen tools after traffic stop

A traffic stop on the West Shore resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and hundreds of stolen tools.

The West Shore RCMP received a report of a suspicious stolen vehicle being driven on Feb. 1. Officers of the local detachment’s crime reduction unit were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Investigators confirmed the vehicle had been stolen in Langford and the driver was prohibited from driving. In the vehicle officers discovered a bag containing approximately 10.5 grams of what is believed to be meth, six grams of what appeared to be cocaine, 55 prescription pills, and 51 grams of suspected opioids as well as almost $1,000 in cash.

Officers also discovered a storage unit and after a search warrant was executed they were able to locate hundreds of stolen tools. The West Shore RCMP is in the process of returning the tools to their rightful owners.

“This is a great example of the public and the police working together to get drug dealers and property criminals off our streets,” said Const. Matt Baker in a statement.

Twenty-nine-year-old Victoria resident Ryan Fletcher has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and is being held in custody pending a court appearance.

If you have any information about criminal activity, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com