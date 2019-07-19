West Shore RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect involved in a reported sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose sexual assault suspect

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to take place on the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford.

On July 9, West Shore RCMP received a report of a sexual assault. A 16-year-old female victim reported she was on the Galloping Goose Trail near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford around 1 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions.

READ ALSO: Galloping Goose robbery remains unsolved, suspect also sought in recent sexual assault report

The victim gave the man directions and he shook her hand, pulled her in to hug her and gave her a kiss on the neck before she pushed him away. The man then thanked her and left the area.

Police are looking to identify the suspect. He is described as an East Indian male with an East Indian accent and is in his mid 20s to 30s. He is described as five foot 10 inches and 175 pounds with dark skin, dark brown to black hair that is thick and wavy, brown eyes and a full beard. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt and was riding a bicycle.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

West Shore RCMP have a forensic sketch of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify the man. Anyone who knows the man is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

