West Shore RCMP is reminding drivers to stay vigilant for pedestrians at intersections and crosswalks after two incidents in the past week. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

Officials seek dashcam footage after pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to keep their eyes peeled for pedestrians after two incidents in the past week.

A 90-year-old woman fell on Island Highway at Wilfert Road in View Royal on Feb. 5. Luckily, an alert driver swerved to avoid any collision and first responders were called in. The woman died from her injuries at Victoria General Hospital the following day.

RELATED: Emergency crews respond to pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

On Feb. 7 just before 10 a.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a pedestrian struck by a motorist and pinned under a vehicle in a marked crosswalk at Jenkins Avenue and Merchant Way. The pedestrian suffered injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. The collision is under investigation for potential charges under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

ALSO READ: Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

“With the recent inclement weather, we would like to remind motorists to obey posted speed limits and take extra precautions when approaching and travelling through any intersection,” said Const. Jonathan McKinney, West Shore RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. “A yellow light should indicate to drivers that a stop should be made unless it is unsafe to do so. Look for, and make, eye contact with pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections.”

Police ask anyone with dashcam footage of the Feb. 7 incident to contact the Municipal Traffic Section of the West Shore RCMP.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
