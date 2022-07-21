West Shore RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Man suspected of being involved in theft of van, other crimes

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in uncovering information on this man, who is a suspect in multiple theft investigations and is considered armed and dangerous. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance locating a man suspected in a vehicle theft investigation who is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is a Caucasian man in his 30s with a slim build, standing around 5’7” with long blond hair and facial hair.

Police received a report Tuesday (July 19) around 9 a.m. that a man suspected to be in possession of a stolen vehicle was seen driving a 2010 black Dodge Caravan with B.C. plate EJ5-05R in the area of Admirals and Craigflower roads in View Royal. The van was reported stolen from a View Royal residence later that day.

Police located the vehicle traveling between Sooke and Ladysmith and made several attempts to stop it between 7 and 9:30 p.m. that evening, however it did not stop for police.

On Wednesday the vehicle was reported to have been part of several investigations in the Sooke area, including one where a person uttered threats, as well as multiple break and enters, one of which involved the theft of a firearm.

“Investigators believe the man or anyone that is seen associated to the vehicle may be armed and dangerous, and for that reason we are warning the public to not approach and to call the police immediately if either are seen,” West Shore RCMP Const. Meghan Groulx stated in a release.

Anyone with information on the man or the vehicle is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: Weapons and thousands of suspected drug doses seized by West Shore RCMP

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

theftWest ShoreWestshore RCMP