West Shore RCMP seek Good Samaritan who helped carriage driver

Carriage was parked on Bear Mountain Parkway at Country Club Way on Friday, Nov. 26

West Shore RCMP are seeking a Good Samaritan who helped a carriage driver on Bear Mountain last month. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP want to speak with a man who assisted a carriage driver on Nov. 26, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said the woman who was operating the horse carriage was parked on Bear Mountain Parkway at Country Club Way when a Good Samaritan stopped by to help her.

Anyone who recognize themselves as being the Good Samaritan, or who believes they know who the man is, is asked to contact Const. Lang at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for owner of Giant Roam bicycle

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP