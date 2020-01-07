West Shore RCMP release suspect sketch in sexual assault investigation

West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in a sexual assault investigation. Police have released a sketch of the suspect. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in a sexual assault investigation.

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred on April 14, 2019 near the 300-block of Cooper Road. A 22-year-old woman was walking home from a party at around 3 a.m. when she was sexually assaulted by a man, police said.

READ ALSO: Colwood daytime sexual assault remains active investigation

“Thus far the West Shore RCMP serious crimes unit has followed up on many leads and avenues of investigation. We are now seeking the public’s assistance in hopes that someone will recognize and identify the male suspect,” said West Shore RCMP.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as an Indigenous man in his early 20’s with dark brown/black hair. He is approximately six feet tall and of average build, weighing about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone who knows the suspect is being asked to contact the West Shore RCMP serious crimes unit at 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Off-duty Victoria police officers stop alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.