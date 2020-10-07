West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

West Shore RCMP seized a replica handgun from a 13-year-old at Ruth King Elementary school yesterday afternoon.

Police received a call from a concerned adult in the area at 3:30 p.m. who reported seeing a youth whip out a handgun from his waist band and tell the group of youth around him not to worry as it was not loaded.

Officers immediately responded to the area, located the youth and determined the gun was a replica. The 13-year-old, who was not a student at Ruth King Elementary, was arrested for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Police seize replica handgun, detain one person near Victoria elementary school

“The youth’s parents were called and met with police. Although this was a replica gun and no one was threatened or harmed in this incident, police educated the youth on the dangers of possessing and displaying a replica handgun, especially near a school,” said Constable Nancy Saggar in a statement.

The youth will not be charged. Saggar said he “recognized the error in his behaviour apologized for the incident.”

@WestshoreRCMP investigated a report of a 13 year old with a handgun standing outside Ruth King Elementary. Turns out the gun was a replica, no one was harmed or threatened in this incident. The youth was educated on why this is dangerous behaviour, https://t.co/oy5kzRnQOY — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 7, 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gunsPoliceWest Shore