West Shore RCMP seizes Camp Namegans’ U-Haul truck

Lock and gate damaged at Thetis Lake Campground in View Royal

The West Shore RCMP has seized a U-Haul truck believed to be associated with Camp Namegans.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday, the caretaker living at the Thetis Lake Campground in View Royal discovered the truck inside the locked, gated compound.

RELATED: Thetis project moves ahead

The lock on the gate had been cut and its hinges were broken.

When local police arrived on scene they located the U-Haul outside the property and several suspects associated with the truck.

“In order to gain entry to the land, the suspects would have had to cut the lock and wrench on the gate. The suspects were committing a crime of mischief by cutting the lock, damaging the gate and entering onto the private property,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

Officers determined the trucks and its occupants were members of the tent city protest group, commonly referred to as Camp Namegans or Namegans Nation.

The truck was seized and the RCMP is continuing to investigate.

READ MORE: Tent city moves to Woodwynn Farm, arrests made

Campers moved to Woodwynn Farm Friday night and on Saturday afternoon, Central Saanich police arrested 10 people for mischief.

Police say campers removed gates at the agricultural property located at 779 West Saanich Rd. just after 10 p.m. Friday night. They drove vehicles onto the property and began establishing an encampment.

Woodwynn Farms is now owned and managed by the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation.

On Sunday, campers were set up in Keating at Central Saanich’s public works yard.

Timeline of Camp Namegans
Infogram

Most Read