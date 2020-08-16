West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Keep parks on the West Shore safe and report suspicious activity right away – that’s what West Shore RCMP will be doing while increasing their patrolling at popular summer locations.
Officer are teaming up with CRD Park Bylaw officers to patrol parks and will be joining View Royal Fire and Rescue on boats to patrol the water at Thetis Lake.
“We know that our parks in the West Shore are frequented by both local and tourists in the summer season,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer.
“We routinely receive calls for service in these high traffic area. Having an enforcement presence in these areas will assist in making sure park goers are able to enjoy their visit.”
@iaaronguillen
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com