When Mark Collins went to the UK for vacation, he found out that the banknotes he had been given by a bank in Greater Victoria were out of circulation. (Photo courtesy of Gillian Collins)

West Shore resident given unusable money withdrawn from circulation

Bank exchanges Canadian dollars for expired banknotes

West Shore resident Mark Collins was off to the U.K. to visit his family for a few weeks.

His father had given him British pounds that had been exchanged from a bank in Greater Victoria shortly before Collins left on his trip.

Upon his arrival in the U.K., Collins went to the grocery store and when he went to pay, he pulled out a banknote his father had given him, but the cashier said the money couldn’t be accepted because it was out of circulation. Collins pulled out another note, with the same result. He came to find out that all of the banknotes he had were no good.

Collins tried to exchange the outdated banknotes at a post office, travel agency and a bank, but none of them could help him. He said that the teller at the bank told him he needed to have an account at the bank to trade his banknotes for current ones.

He didn’t know if the Canadian bank his father got the British pounds from was unaware that the notes were out of circulation or not.

“I was a little surprised,” he said, because he presumed that all financial institutions exchanged money that is in circulation, so it never occurred to him to check before he left.

Collins said he even tried exchanging his banknotes in an old casino in Blackpool – the Las Vegas of Britain – and each of 20 machines he tried, spat his money back out.

Fortunately, one of his family members in the U.K. went to her bank and traded the banknotes for him.

“If I didn’t have family over there, I don’t know how I’d do it,” he said.

Collins said he wanted to share his experience as a traveller’s tip so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

In the age where tourists rarely carry travellers cheques, credit or debit card can be used, but there are some places that will only accept cash.

A representative from the Coastal Community Credit Union in Langford – not the institution that exchanged Collins’ money – suggested travellers do a Google search to find the official bank website of the country they are travelling to.

Once they have exchanged currency, the representative suggested double checking the official bank website to make sure what they have received is still in circulation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Port Renfrew campsite
Next story
Looming tax changes could bring pay hike for Saanich councillors

Just Posted

Oak Bay dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

One month after their teen son died of an accidental overdose, a… Continue reading

Victoria man says new device helps him better control his diabetes

Ryan Rock thrilled with ease of use, but FreeStyle Libre not for everyone, pharmacist warns

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

West Shore resident given unusable money withdrawn from circulation

Bank exchanges Canadian dollars for expired banknotes

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Port Renfrew campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

Saanich may look at roundabout for intersection

They are common in Europe and one could potentially appear at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

Single vehicle hits pole in Saanich on Highway 17

A single vehicle collision caused some minor traffic delays southbound on Highway… Continue reading

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Free mixed media camped offered to youth

Camp hosted on Denman Island

Reading between the lines: the many roles of the Victoria Literacy Connection

Saturday fundraiser to help volunteer-run organization teach people to read, write and more

Most Read