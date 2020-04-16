The West Shore RCMP wants to reunite this wedding dress with its owner. The dress was found in Langford at the Station Avenue bus exchange on April 15 and was still in its original box. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RMCP looks to reunite wedding dress with owner

Dress was found at Langford bus exchange on Station Avenue

Are you missing a wedding dress? If so, the West Shore RCMP may have it.

On April 15 at 9 p.m., West Shore RCMP officers recovered a wedding dress still in its original box. According to police, a man said he found the dress near the bus exchange on Station Avenue in Langford. Officers are looking to reunite it with its owner.

Police have distributed a photograph of the dress, still in its packaging, in the hopes that the person it belongs to will claim it.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

“We know this is not the best picture but we thought it best not to open the packaging,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “If this dress looks familiar please call us so we can get it back to you.”

The West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264.

