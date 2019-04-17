Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu presents Matthew Quigley, 14, with a plaque for serving more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time at Extreme Outreach. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore youth commended by RCMP

Police praise fundraising, volunteer work

West Shore RCMP is thanking local youth for their contributions to the community, including two West Shore girls who used sour lemons for a sweet gesture.

On March 30, eight-year-old Myleigh Crawford and five-year-old Sadie Crawford set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Park. The pair raised $150 towards their goal.

The Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground will be built in Langford’s Westhills neighbourhood, next to the City Centre Park Stadium.

Scheduled to open Aug. 24, the West Shore Rotary Club is currently raising funds and pursuing grants to reach the $250,000 needed for the playground equipment.

The park will honour fallen West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, who was killed in April 2016 in the line of duty when her police cruiser was struck by a drunk driver.

Another youth commended by the RCMP is Matthew Quigley, 14, who volunteered more than 1,000 hours of his time with the Extreme Outreach Society, a non-profit organization that provides outreach and activities to at-risk youth.

For his volunteer service, Quigley was presented a plaque by Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu.

Myleigh Crawford, 8, accepts a bag of goodies from Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. Crawford and her sister, Sadie, raised $150 for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Park by setting up a lemonade stand. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

