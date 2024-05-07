Western Family yogurt, chocolate pretzels recalled over possible salmonella

Pretzels are sold in British Columbia and possibly other provinces and territories

Health Canada has issued a warning about Western Family brand milk chocolate- and yogurt-covered pretzels due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products sold in 240-gram clear plastic containers are being recalled from the marketplace.

Health Canada warns not to consume, sell, serve or distribute the recalled products.

The warning says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Illness for healthy people could include fever and vomiting, although for children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems symptoms could be serious and sometimes deadly.