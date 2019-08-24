Westhills Stadium launches expanded stadium with ceremony, excitement

expanded stadium accommodates 6,000 spectators

The newly expanded Westhills Stadium in Langford launched with ceremony and a soccer match Saturday afternoon. The expanded stadium accommodates 6,000 spectators.

Langford Mayor Stew Young extolled the excitement of the day, and support for the future of sports in that city.

“Sport builds character, character builds community,” said Premier John Horgan, noting the calibre of athletics already in the community. “Now people around the Capital Region look to Langford for state-of-the art facilities such as this, whether it’s hockey, whether it’s field sports, whether it’s golf, you name it.”

The stadium launched with a Pacific FC soccer game Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Inside the expanded Westhills Stadium

READ ALSO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’
Next story
B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Just Posted

Sooke school district creates new comprehensive school health position

Ruchi McArthur will develop framework to improve wellness of students

B.C. police watchdog investigating high-speed crash in Victoria

Police watchdog called in after dramatic early morning crash at Bay and Douglas intersection

VIDEO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’

Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens with ceremony in Langford

Westhills Stadium launches expanded stadium with ceremony, excitement

expanded stadium accommodates 6,000 spectators

NCAA basketball comes to UVic this fall

Eight-team tournament features top university women’s basketball teams Nov. 28-30

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Most Read