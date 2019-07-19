Westin Bear Mountain hotel sold to local businessman and entrepreneur

The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa has been sold.

Ecoasis, the company that owns the Bear Mountain Resort has entered a “working alliance” with Raoul Malak, a local entrepreneur and businessman. Ecoasis will still own and be responsible for Bear Mountain’s golf and tennis operations and developable lands while Malak will take over the Westin Bear Mountain’s hotel operations.

Dan Matthews, Ecoasis chief executive officer, said in a statement that the company is at a stage in its business and growth strategy where it is “actively entering into relationships with like-minded companies and individuals that have the passion and expertise in specific disciplines that make up a multi-faceted resort like Bear Mountain.”

Matthews said the alliance is “great news” for the community.

“My partner Tom Kusumoto and I take care in establishing business relationships such as this one with Mr. Malak,” Matthews said. “His business accomplishments, passion for the hotel business and connection to the local community were all factors considered.”

In May 2017, Ecoasis announced it hired an advisor, JLL, to complete a strategic review of Bear Mountain which could result in a sale of business combination of some or all assets.

The aim of the review was to outline potential partnerships or insights that could take the Bear Mountain community to the next level, according to Ecoasis’ chief financial officer David Clarke.

Bear Mountain is now host to two golf courses, cycling trails, a tennis facility, biking trails, a fitness centre and the hotel which also has a spa and restaurants. There are many homes in the area as well.

The resort and development spans more than 770 acres on Skirt Mountain in Langford. In 2017, the community had a population of 3,000 residents and the population is expected to grow to about 10,000 residents.

