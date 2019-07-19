An aerial view over the Bear Mountain golf course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Westin Bear Mountain hotel sold to local businessman and entrepreneur

Ecoasis will maintain responsibility of golf and tennis operations and developable lands

The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa has been sold.

Ecoasis, the company that owns the Bear Mountain Resort has entered a “working alliance” with Raoul Malak, a local entrepreneur and businessman. Ecoasis will still own and be responsible for Bear Mountain’s golf and tennis operations and developable lands while Malak will take over the Westin Bear Mountain’s hotel operations.

Dan Matthews, Ecoasis chief executive officer, said in a statement that the company is at a stage in its business and growth strategy where it is “actively entering into relationships with like-minded companies and individuals that have the passion and expertise in specific disciplines that make up a multi-faceted resort like Bear Mountain.”

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Ecoasis considers selling Bear Mountain

Matthews said the alliance is “great news” for the community.

“My partner Tom Kusumoto and I take care in establishing business relationships such as this one with Mr. Malak,” Matthews said. “His business accomplishments, passion for the hotel business and connection to the local community were all factors considered.”

In May 2017, Ecoasis announced it hired an advisor, JLL, to complete a strategic review of Bear Mountain which could result in a sale of business combination of some or all assets.

The aim of the review was to outline potential partnerships or insights that could take the Bear Mountain community to the next level, according to Ecoasis’ chief financial officer David Clarke.

READ ALSO: New trail opens at Bear Mountain, expanding regional network

Bear Mountain is now host to two golf courses, cycling trails, a tennis facility, biking trails, a fitness centre and the hotel which also has a spa and restaurants. There are many homes in the area as well.

The resort and development spans more than 770 acres on Skirt Mountain in Langford. In 2017, the community had a population of 3,000 residents and the population is expected to grow to about 10,000 residents.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

Motorcylist ticketed for excessive speed, bike impounded by Saanich Police

The 22-year-old was issued two tickets – one for a bent licence plate

Westin Bear Mountain hotel sold to local businessman and entrepreneur

Ecoasis will maintain responsibility of golf and tennis operations and developable lands

Concrete beams for McKenzie interchange set for installation this weekend

No lane closures expected during weekend work, says ministry

Impaired driver caught travelling double the speed in playground zone: Saanich police

Vehicle impounded and driver issued ticket, 90-day suspension

West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose sexual assault suspect

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call West Shore RCMP

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: IIO

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Most Read