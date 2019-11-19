WestShore Town Centre adds sensory-sensitive approach to photos with Santa

Limited reservations available on Dec. 15 and 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Do you hear what I hear?

Santa Claus is coming to Westshore Town Centre for a sensory-sensitive experience, specifically for children with special needs this holiday season.

“We want to make sure all kids have the opportunity to visit with Santa, so for those children who might not feel comfortable with the normal hustle and bustle of the mall, we’ve arranged [a] quiet time,” stated Westshore Town Centre on their website.

Santa’s cabin is located at Centre Court, near Coast Capital Savings. Families are asked to arrive a few minutes before their scheduled time and let one of Santa’s helpers know that you have a reservation.

Photo sessions typically take three to six minutes, but each photo session is booked in 10-minute blocks on Dec. 15 or 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Mayfair Mall has already sold out of their sensory-sensitive spots, so make sure to grab a reservation in Langford while you still can.

To reserve one of the few remaining spots, head over to westshoresanta.com/home/#sensory.

