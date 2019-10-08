Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

Commuters are being urged to use caution when travelling on a number of major highways being hit with wet snow across B.C.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday morning, calling for up to 10 centimtres of snow in parts of the Interior, including Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, Kootenay Park, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway.

“Uncertainty remains about how much moisture will be available once road surfaces get sufficiently cold to allow snow to accumulate,” the national weather agency said.

Strong gusty winds are also possible. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly and DriveBC is warning drivers of hazardous conditions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off
Next story
Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8.

Just Posted

Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

Caller claimed woman’s SIN was used for a $100,000 fraud, drug trafficking

Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro sentenced to four years in custody

National Philanthropy Day reveals local winners, nominees

Finalists announced while Patty Pitts, Sisters of St. Ann among winners of yearly awards

Swan Lake Trestle reopens a week earlier than anticipated after resurfacing project

Capital Regional District began restoring the trestle on Sept. 16

West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

Deven Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to the investigation, says RCMP

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Most Read