Elevators in a high-rise complex. Where has all the music gone? (Pixabay file)

Whatever happened to elevator music?

Remember elevator music? Chances are you’re over 30

If you can recall a time you entered an elevator and heard the dulcet tones of “Elevator King” Kenny G, chances are you are over 30, as music speakers have rarely been installed for over 20 years.

That’s according to Kevin Berg, Cab Interior Manager at Richmond Elevator. He says that while once all the rage, elevator music is now very rare.

“It’s just not getting requested. Occasionally we’ll add systems in, like for BC Ferries, for announcements, but typically it’s not being requested.”

ALSO READ: Summer Folk Festival set to sweep Sidney

He agrees that the term “elevator music” is part of cultural reference but says clients just aren’t requesting speakers built into the elevators.

“I’ve been doing this for close to 20 years, there have been thousands of elevators and we’ve put very few speakers in them,” he says.

Alex Beaulne, Engineering Manager at Kone, one of the world’s leading elevator companies concurs.

“Everyone’s got different music styles and with mobile phones everyone’s listening to their own music anyways,” he says.

There could be other reasons too, such as music use rights, interference with intercom safety announcements and cost. Speaker systems are relatively inexpensive but music systems aren’t wireless and the speaker cable usually has to run from the ground floor.

ALSO READ: North Saanich soccer sensation takes game to next level in Iceland

“Three or four floors it’s [the cost] not a problem, but 60 floors is an issue,” notes Berg.

Lift design has also changed over the years with handsets and on-hold music being replaced with an inbuilt microphone, autodiallers and recorded messages.

An additional reason in the change is music can interfere with the communication and safety of some disabled users.

Both engineers say they don’t believe elevator music will make a comeback in the future.

So if you enjoy a good saxophone solo, be sure to bring your phone and a pair of headphones to recreate the now-lost experience of soaring up a building on a wave of easy-listening good-time tunes.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews respond to reports of body found in Glen Lake

Just Posted

Whatever happened to elevator music?

Remember elevator music? Chances are you’re over 30

Battle of Island’s best Grade 12 basketball players is back

The 32nd year of the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic All-Star Games takes place April 6 in Saanich

Colwood receives development permit for site preparation on Allandale Road

Application proposes site preparation for future development

Crews respond to reports of body found in Glen Lake

Police investigating in Langford

PHOTOS: Victoria Royals take 3-2 playoff series lead after beating Kamloops

Royals win 6-3 over Kamloops Blazers Saturday night

VIDEO: Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood installs bench full of emergency supplies

Leonard Street Neighbour Hub includes first aid kit, solar-powered phone charging station

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Advocacy group says budget will make Saanich less affordable

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria says budget undermines housing affordability

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saanich says it cannot comment on pot projects

Some of the projects were under jurisdiction of the Agricultural Land Commission

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Most Read