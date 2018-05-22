WHAT’S ON ESQUIMALT: Community events in store

Esquimalt Ukulele Festival

Now in its eighth year, the festival includes open mic events, ukulele workshops, the gala concert featuring the Island Ukuleles and a free ukulele love-in at Memorial Park, to close out the four-day musical gathering, on now until May 27.

Fort Macaulay Historic Interpretation Event

Join a guided tour through the Esquimalt landmark to learn more about its use during two world wars, as local military museums display artifacts and re-enactors in period dress offer a walk down memory lane. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 26 at Macaulay Point Park.

OCP Public Hearing

The Official Community Plan for the Township is nearing its final stages, so come have your say on what shape the municipality takes over the next decade. A public hearing is scheduled for May 28 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Municipal Hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.)

Bloomin’ Beautiful Lasagna Gardening Workshop

Dave Friend of Friendly Organics hosts an informative session on how to build a lasagna garden bed, constructing layers for a successful harvest. All materials are provided, and the sessions are open to anyone 10 or older. May 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Park (835 Colville Rd.) Cost is $20, please register through Esquimalt Recreation.

Mayor’s Open Door

Barb wants to hear from you. It’s your monthly opportunity to share ideas or discuss concerns with Mayor Desjardins. Meetings are scheduled at 10-minute intervals, and are first come, first serve. May 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Municipal Hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.)

God’s Acre Veterans’ Cemetery Candlelight Tribute

In an act of remembrance, come lay a candle to burn until midnight in silent tribute to the Canadian Service men and women, past and present. May 31 at 6:45 p.m. at God’s Acre Cemetery (1190 Colville Rd.)

Esquimalt Farmers Market

The summer market season is upon us and the EFM returns to Memorial Park with local growers, delicious eats from rotating food trucks, dog minding and live music. Don’t forget your reusable bags, plateware and drink containers. May 31, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com