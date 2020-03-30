Wendy Cox, who uses a manual wheelchair to get around, wants people to be more understanding when it comes to social distancing outside as she can not step off the sidewalk to avoid others. (Provided by Wendy Cox)

Wheelchair user asks people to leave space on sidewalks to socially distance

Wendy Cox says many people are not stepping off the sidewalk to allow her space

For those who use mobility devices to help them get around, social distancing can be a challenge — especially on sidewalks.

Wendy Cox, executive director of Victoria Disability Resource Centre, uses a manual wheelchair to get around and says she’s had a number of instances where people didn’t give her enough space. Cox has been self-isolating but leaves her home once a day to take her dog out for a walk.

“Some people do step off the sidewalk when they see me coming, but a lot of people don’t,” she says. “So I’ll hold my breath until they give me some distance — it’s a little nerve-wracking.”

READ ALSO: A day in the life using a wheelchair in Victoria

Another issue Cox has seen is an uptick in spit on the ground, which she has to manoeuvre around so her wheels don’t drive through it. She also notes an increase in disposable gloves, masks and tissues tossed on the ground.

“I know every single time I go outside, I’m taking a bigger risk because my wheels are touching the ground … and there’s a risk of me bringing something into my house that I could wheel in again and end up touching my face.”

Last week Cox wrote a letter asking Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps to bring up the issues during one of her daily COVID-19 updates.

“Please don’t spit on the ground, it’s more important than ever to keep hands and wheels clean,” said Helps on March 26. “Please be aware that while everyone’s trying to practise social distancing, wheelchair users can’t step off the sidewalk.”

Cox has considered moving onto the road herself but says it’s an option she’s not entirely comfortable with.

“Do I risk my life from contracting COVID-19 from someone on the sidewalk or do I risk my life on the road?”

Cox asks those who see someone in a wheelchair outside, to please give them some distance.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusdisabilities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid
Next story
‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Wheelchair user asks people to leave space on sidewalks to socially distance

Wendy Cox says many people are not stepping off the sidewalk to allow her space

Victoria street nurse thanks public for outpouring of donations

Businesses and individuals donated gloves, masks, sanitizers and more to frontline workers

MISSING: 26-year-old woman Shorene Jones

Victoria Police are looking for a woman last seen on March 25

Victoria police officers seek public’s help locating high-risk missing 16-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on March 25

COVID-19: Greater Victoria schools to spend next two weeks planning next steps

Vulnerable students, health and safety top priorities for school district, teachers’ association

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Most Read