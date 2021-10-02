A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020. A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of a summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation

A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of one summer.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it launched an investigation in July 2018 after reports of a person feeding black bears.

The service found a resident had been intentionally feeding bulk produce — including up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and up to 15 dozen eggs — throughout the summer.

The service linked the feeding to three bears it had to kill in September 2018 after the animals destroyed property and showed no fear of humans.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel says the fine is precedent setting and the service hopes the large sum deters others from feeding animals.

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Protesters arrested for blocking industry at Fairy Creek
Next story
Canadian auto sales down 19.6 per cent in September as shortages weigh

Just Posted

Fans are invited to check out the Victoria Shamrocks’ new office in The Q Centre this Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Shamrocks host open house, shoot around this Sunday

The sound of drums and melodic voices fill the air as Lizz Brooks leads the opening ceremony at Indigenous Perspectives Society reveal. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
HeroWork reveals, celebrates renovations underway at Indigenous Perspectives Society’s Langford site

This was the scene in Sidney’s Beacon Park Tuesday, Sept. 21 as the municipality held the first of two engagement sessions around the future of Beacon Wharf. The municipality has presented the public with two official options — replace the wharf with a pontoon or not replace it all. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Public correspondence reveals strong opposition to pontoon replacing Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

Interactions between horses, riders and cyclists are mostly respectful on the Galloping Goose, but there is a small percentage of riders who cause one Metchosin equestrian concern. (Photo courtesy of Paula Lewke)
Galloping Goose isn’t dangerous for horses if others play their part, says Metchosin rider