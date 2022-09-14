Who is running for school trustee in SD61, SD62, SD63?

School trustee candidates are on the ballot on general voting day Oct. 15

School districts are holding elections for trustees, who will work on the school district boards. (Black Press Media file photo)

School trustees will also be up for election on Oct. 15 when general voting day for the municipal election.

Trustees sit on the boards of school district and set policies for the school district and manage the district’s budgets.

There are a long list of candidates for the Greater Victoria (SD61), the Sooke (SD62) and Saanich (SD63) school districts.

Greater Victoria School District (SD61)

There are 33 candidates running for school trustee in SD61, six of whom are running as part of a slate.

Salvetina E Agba, Leslie-Anne Goodall, Janice Novotill, Roberta A Solvey, Oliver Wu (Liwei Oliver Wu) and Sasha Zhang (Yun Xia Zhang) are running as part of the VIVA Victoria slate.

Nicole Duncan, Diane McNally, Robert Paynter, Jordan Watters and Ann Whiteaker are running as incumbents.

The other candidates are Natalie Baillaut, Cindy Bedi Ralph, Esther Callo, Angela Carmichael, Sacha Christensen, Matthew Cook, Mavis E David (Thelma Mavis David), Jennifer Foster, Derek Gagnon, Daphna Gelbart, Karin Kwan, Jeffrey Charles Lamb, Justin Lee, Piers MacDonald, Emily Mahbobi, James McNish, Kyle McStravick, Tyson Strandlund, Jill Van Gyn (Jill Van Gyn-Carr), Michelle J Wiboltt, Ali Zahra and Judith Zulu.

Sooke School District (SD62)

Fourteen candidates are vying for the seven trustee positions in SD62.

Four trustees will be elected from the Belmont Zone (Area 1), which includes Colwood, Highlands, Langford, and Metchosin, while three trustees will be elected from Milnes Landing Zone (Area 2), which includes Sooke and Port Renfrew. Seven candidates are running for each zone.

In the Belmont Zone, incumbent and current chair Ravi Parmar is running. Scia’new First Nations Chief Russ Chipps is also running for trustee. The other candidates are Cendra Beaton, Mary Brooke, Dominique Jacobs, Christine Lervold and Trudy Spiller. For the Milnes Landing Zone, incumbent Allison Watson is looking to keep her seat on the school board. She’ll be running against Amanda Dowhy, Murielle Lagace, Candace Linde, former Sooke district councillor Ebony Logins, Philip Ney and Veronica Pemberton.

Saanich School District (SD63)

Nine candidates are in the running for seven trustee positions in SD63. There are four different electoral areas within the district, two candidates will be voted in from the District of North Saanich and outer Gulf Islands, one from the Town of Sidney, two from the District of Central Saanich and two from the District of Saanich and Juan De Fuca (Willis Point) and District of Highlands (Durrance Lake Road).

In Central Saanich, incumbent Tim Dunford is running against Susan Hickman. In the District of Saanich, incumbent Teri VanWell, is running against J. Charles Lamb and Joyce Vandall. In North Saanich, incumbent Elsie McMurphy is running against Keven Elder and Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland. In Sidney, incumbent Nola Silzer is running unopposed.

